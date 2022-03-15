Comedian to perform ‘Live From Rehab’ tour on Wednesday night

Local nonprofit The Health Partnership is sponsoring a Clean and Sober comedy event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Rex’s American Grill on South Lincoln Avenue in Steamboat Springs.

California comedian Zane Helberg will take the stage on his “Live From Rehab” tour to share the highs and lows of his recovery journey and help people find humor in the darkest moments of life. The live stand-up comedy show includes stories from before, during and after addiction, geared toward individuals who are sober curious and the recovery community.

“Zane is wild and charismatically funny, while still managing to get you to look inside yourself to see how recovery can be rewarding, fulfilling and hilarious,” said Chris Ray, a member of the local recovery community in Steamboat.

The Health Partnership organizes and hosts Clean and Sober events to support individuals in finding community and connection on their journey in recovery.

“Not only will he bring levity to some of life’s greatest challenges, he’s also helping to reduce stigma around addiction,” said Brittney Wilburn, executive director of The Health Partnership.

Alcohol is not allowed at the event. Tickets are $20 and available by searching Zane Helberg on EventBrite.

Helberg has an edgy, no-holds barred, conversational style of comedy. When he is not touring the U.S., he spends time performing in hospitals and drug rehabs with the program Laugh to Live.

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.