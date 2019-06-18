Comedian Kip Attaway CD release party set for Wednesday at Chief Theater

Kip Attaway is known as America’s favorite musical cowboy comedian. The Texas native has been playing shows in Steamboat Springs for more than 40 years, as well as across the world. On Wednesday, June 19, he’s throwing a party at the Chief Theater for his newest CD, which joins a collection of a dozen other albums.

A Kip Attaway show is part rock and roll, part country, part comedy and part mayhem, containing adult content and billed as “not for the faint of heart.”

Attaway’s newest CD, “Old Friends and Road Songs,” contains the track “Doc I’m Seeing Double,” which was co-written by Steamboat Olympian Gary Crawford and former Steamboat Vision Clinic owner Gary Migues.

The event begins with doors and bar opening 1t 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. at the Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at chieftheater.com or All That, 811 Lincoln Ave.