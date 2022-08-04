Come celebrate the 2022 20 Under 40 winners
The Steamboat Pilot & Today will recognize 20 outstanding business and community leaders under age 40 during a special 20 under 40 celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Snow Bowl Steamboat.
Tickets are $20 and include a celebration of each winner as well as appetizers. There will also be a cash bar.
This year’s celebration is sponsored by Alpine Bank, Rex’s Family of Restaurants and the Steamboat Young Professionals Network.
The winners will also be honored in a special publication that will be published on the day of the event.
Purchase tickets at SteamboatPilot.com/20Under40.
Our Class of 2022 extraordinary young professionals is:
Jenny Carey: Open Space and Trails Supervisor at City of Steamboat Springs
Adia Clark Lay: Steamboat Springs High School Class of 2022 grad, activist, student
Maren Franciosi: Communications Manager Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
Ben Glassmeyer: City of Steamboat Springs Trails and Howelsen Hill Crew Leader
Chelsie Holmes: Program Manager Advocates of Routt County
Emily Katzman: Grants and Project Manager at the Housing Authority
Brendan Kelly: Recreation Specialist U.S. Forest Service
Carlyn Lawatsch: Youth Programs Manager Rocky Mountain Youth Corps.
Meghan Lukens: Teacher at Steamboat Springs High School
Kristyn Malone: Office Manager Steamboat Engineering and Design, Instructor at Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center
Anna Moriconi McCaulley: Licensed Producer at Debbie Aragon State Farm Insurance
Harry Murray: Portfolio Manager and Partner at Deer Park Road Management Company
Erika Petersen: Town of Oak Creek
Sean Regan: Owner Old Town Pub
Norma Ruth Ryan: Taproom Manager Storm Peak Brewing
Willa Seybolt: Lead Case Manager at Partner in Routt County
Kalynn Smith: Executive Director Routt County Alcohol Council
Mitch Stypinski: Teacher at Sleeping Giant School
Stephany Traylor: Owner Dusky Grouse Coffee House
Tyree Woods: Buffalo Commons
