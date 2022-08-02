Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s airports in Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose set records in 2021 and are staying busy in 2022.
The Colorado Sun
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities.
The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
“While communities that are not ski or resort destinations are struggling to maintain a minimum level of service, the mountain airports are doing pretty well,” said Bill Tomcich, who helps high country communities negotiate for air service.
Airlines are cutting service to regional airports across the country as an ongoing shortage of pilots and other workers and soaring fuel prices hinders the industry’s recovery from the pandemic shutdown.
Last fall, United announced it was dropping 11 small cities from its hubs in Chicago, Denver and Houston. Delta last year pulled out of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Cody, Wyoming, as well as Grand Junction. American also cut service to four U.S. cities and ended four routes.
Read more at ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User