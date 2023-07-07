Colorado’s marijuana industry calls this year’s 4/20 sales ‘the worst’ in recent years

Colorado’s marijuana industry dubbed weed sales for this year’s 4/20 “the worst” in five years.

The Marijuana Industry Group, a Denver-based trade association, is sounding the alarm bells for the state’s “struggling” industry, as falling sales compound with business closures and layoffs. This year, the market’s entrepreneurs are contending with too much supply, not enough demand, increased competition in other states, dropping prices, a dearth of cannabis tourism, the draw of black market weed and more.

April’s marijuana sales — medical and retail combined — stood at close to $132 million, which counts as the lowest number in five years, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. In April 2018, the number was about $124 million.

This year, total medical marijuana sales looked especially dismal in April at almost $17 million. That’s the lowest amount ever recorded for that month since sales first started in January 2014.

Meanwhile, total retail marijuana sales in Colorado amounted to almost $115 million in April — the lowest number of sales since April 2020 at $112 million. Comparatively, retail sales jumped in 2021 to close to $167 million before plunging to $132 million that month of the next year.

Read more at DenverPost.com .