Colorado’s cannabis industry is enduring its first sustained downturn since recreational weed sales began

Colorado’s marijuana businesses adjust to inflation, market saturation and competition from other states. Municipalities face declining revenues as shine fades from legal weed.

Jason Blevins
The Colorado Sun
The Billo dispensary has moved from its old location in Curve Plaza to the other side of Steamboat Springs at 3150 Ingles Lane. The business' co-owner Paul Franklin said the new location offers better visibility and more space.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s legal marijuana industry is weathering its first sustained downturn since dispensaries began selling recreational weed in 2014.

Dispensaries are closing. New ventures, like delivery services and social clubs, are struggling. Tax revenues are plummeting. And across the industry, layoffs are sending marijuana workers packing. Colorado’s green boom is beginning to bust as more states legalize the sale and use of marijuana and inflation pinches spending. 

The contraction is proving a rare vulnerability for cannabis, which seemed immune to downturns as it soared every year since 2014 — reaching $2.2 billion in sales last year. 

“More people are going to get laid off. We are probably going to see more small shops close down and a lot of brands are going to go away,” said Spencer Ward, a longtime salesman for Bronnor Corp., which manufactures edibles and infused products for brands that are in 400 stores.

Business
