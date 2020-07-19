Colorado workers must be offered paid sick leave starting next year
Senate Bill 205 also will require employers to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to people infected with coronavirus or who must care for a loved one who catches the disease
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed into law a bill that will give nearly every Colorado worker the ability to earn up to six paid sick leave days annually starting next year.
It’s considered one of the most progressive sick leave policies in the country and comes in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Senate Bill 205 also will require all employers to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to people infected with COVID-19 or who must care for a loved one who catches the disease. The time can also be used to care for a child or dependent family member whose normal place-of-care has been shuttered because of the pandemic.
“Sixty percent of Coloradans already have some kind of paid sick leave,” said state Sen. Jeff Bridges, a Greenwood Village Democrat and prime sponsor of the measure. “The other 40% are the ones we encounter most whenever we leave our homes. They tend to work in restaurants, retail and service industry jobs that put them in close contact with all of us. And those tend to be the kind of jobs where people can’t afford to take an unpaid day off.”
