Colorado Water Congress summer conference comes to Steamboat

Four hundred of Colorado’s water leaders will converge on the Steamboat Grand Hotel from Tuesday, Aug. 23, to Thursday, Aug. 25, to take part in the summer conference for the Colorado Water Congress.

The conference will feature expert presentations on a number of topics, including drought, forest health, endangered species and the Colorado River. Officials will also discuss the myriad issues and responses to the area’s extended drought, as well as the recent announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation to put the Colorado River system under its administration if water conservation goals are not met.

For more information, go to cowatercongress.org .