Colorado voters will decide in November whether to legalize magic mushrooms
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Thursday that the supporters of Initiative 58 had turned in enough signatures to qualify for the upcoming statewide ballot
The Colorado Sun
Colorado voters will decide in November whether to decriminalize the possession and use of “magic” mushrooms and allow the creation of “healing centers” where people would be allowed to purchase and consume those substances.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Thursday that the supporters of Initiative 58 had turned in enough signatures to qualify for the upcoming statewide ballot. The campaign needed 124,632 signatures from Colorado voters to qualify.
Magic mushrooms, which contain the psychoactive compound psilocybin, would be legal on the state level only for people over 21 if the initiative passes. Psilocybin is illegal on the federal level.
The sale of magic mushrooms would be limited to the healing centers, though people would be allowed to cultivate them for personal use.
Local governments would be allowed to regulate healing centers but not completely ban them.
