Colorado vaccine bus returns to Steamboat this week with free COVID, flu vaccines
Bus will also stop in Craig on Jan. 8
Colorado’s mobile vaccine bus will return to Steamboat Springs at the end of the this week, spending three days offering free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots.
The bus will be at the Stockbridge Transit Center on the west side of town from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7.
Reservations can be made at mobilevax.us/western-slope, though no reservation is required. There is no requirement for insurance or an ID, and both COVID and flu vaccines are free.
The bus will also be in Craig from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Michael Catholic Church off of School Street with the same vaccine offerings.
