Colorado vaccine bus returns to Steamboat this week with free COVID, flu vaccines

Colorado’s mobile vaccine bus will return to Steamboat Springs at the end of the this week, spending three days offering free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots.

The bus will be at the Stockbridge Transit Center on the west side of town from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7.

Reservations can be made at mobilevax.us/western-slope, though no reservation is required. There is no requirement for insurance or an ID, and both COVID and flu vaccines are free.

The bus will also be in Craig from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Michael Catholic Church off of School Street with the same vaccine offerings.