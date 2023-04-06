Colorado vaccine bus returns to Steamboat Springs next week

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Vaccine Bus is returning to Routt County to provide free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

No ID or insurance is required to receive a vaccine. However, people should bring their CDC vaccination card for follow-up doses. Registration is recommended, but no required.

The bus will be in Steamboat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at the Stockbridge Transit Center, 1505 Lincoln Ave.

For more, ow.ly/VW8m50NCvVi .