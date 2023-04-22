Colorado State Patrol asks drivers to ‘give space’ in construction zones

Saying that one out of three construction zone crashes is caused by tailgating, Colorado State Patrol is warning drivers to give other motorists some space this spring.

According to state patrol, troopers investigated 1,138 crashes in construction zones across the state last year, and with the warming weather, Colorado will begin experiencing an increase in road construction projects across the state.

Investigating the top factors of construction zone crashes in 2022, troopers reportedly found that approximately one out of three these crashes were caused by drivers following too closely to the vehicle in front of them. The second most common cause was due to drivers committing a lane violation in a construction zone (22%), and the third most common factor was driving distracted through the high-risk areas (17%).

“Give some space to the driver in front of you. By removing the space, you are decreasing the amount of time and room you have to react to the driver braking or swerving for road debris, dips, bumps, equipment or people,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a statement. “Larger following distances give the time you need to avoid a crash.”