Colorado State Patrol asks drivers to ‘give space’ in construction zones
Saying that one out of three construction zone crashes is caused by tailgating, Colorado State Patrol is warning drivers to give other motorists some space this spring.
According to state patrol, troopers investigated 1,138 crashes in construction zones across the state last year, and with the warming weather, Colorado will begin experiencing an increase in road construction projects across the state.
Investigating the top factors of construction zone crashes in 2022, troopers reportedly found that approximately one out of three these crashes were caused by drivers following too closely to the vehicle in front of them. The second most common cause was due to drivers committing a lane violation in a construction zone (22%), and the third most common factor was driving distracted through the high-risk areas (17%).
“Give some space to the driver in front of you. By removing the space, you are decreasing the amount of time and room you have to react to the driver braking or swerving for road debris, dips, bumps, equipment or people,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a statement. “Larger following distances give the time you need to avoid a crash.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.