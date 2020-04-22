Colorado schools to remain closed through 2019-20 school year

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced this week that schools across the state will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis confirmed that in-person learning will not resume until the next school year as a new “safer at home” order will replace the stay-at-home order that expires Sunday.

Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks sent a message to parents and staff Tuesday notifying them about the closure. Meeks said remote learning will continue for students through June 2, the last day of the 2019-20 school year.

The closure applies to all school districts in the state, including Mountain Village Montessori Charter School, Emerald Mountain School and Steamboat Mountain School.

Polis said when school resumes in the fall, it could “look different” if the coronavirus is still present. Districts should be prepared to shift to remote learning for the 2020-21 school year if necessary, he said.

Local students will be contacted in May with a plan for them to return to school facilities and retrieve personal items.

