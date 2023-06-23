Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks help identifying people who may have caused death of moose

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help as the agency investigates an incident that led to a young bull moose’s death Sunday in Steamboat Springs.

According to CPW, the bull moose jumped off a two-story parking structure near Steamboat Resort as a number of people may have been blocking the moose’s exit. Witnesses have told officers that people were crowding the moose while trying to take pictures of it when the moose leapt off the parking structure and feel to its death.

CPW officers are hoping to identify the people and activities involved and are asking for videos or any other evidence that could help the agency. Anyone with information can report it through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or via email at Game.Thief@state.co.us .

People may also report any information or bring evidence to CPW’s Steamboat Springs office at 925 Weiss Drive.