Colorado New Play Festival features new event for young playwrights
news@steamboatpilot.com
The Colorado New Play Festival is set to kick off June 13 in Steamboat Springs.
This year the festival will feature a new event, the Youth Playwright Slam, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 16 at the Bud Werner Memorial Library. The new event will offer aspiring young writers the chance to have their works read on stage by professional actors.
The bulk of the festival is comprised of playwrights from across the country who gather to workshop new plays before staging first-read performances on June 17 and 18 at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp.
Festival organizers are seeking volunteers between June 12 and 19 to help set up and break down meals, as well as serve food, in exchange for tickets to three readings, according to a news release. Contact dagny@cnpfsteamboat.org for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Colorado New Play Festival features new event for young playwrights
The Colorado New Play Festival is set to kick off June 13 in Steamboat Springs.