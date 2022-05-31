Colorado New Play Festival features new event for young playwrights

The Colorado New Play Festival is set to kick off June 13 in Steamboat Springs.

This year the festival will feature a new event, the Youth Playwright Slam, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 16 at the Bud Werner Memorial Library. The new event will offer aspiring young writers the chance to have their works read on stage by professional actors.

The bulk of the festival is comprised of playwrights from across the country who gather to workshop new plays before staging first-read performances on June 17 and 18 at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp.

Festival organizers are seeking volunteers between June 12 and 19 to help set up and break down meals, as well as serve food, in exchange for tickets to three readings, according to a news release. Contact dagny@cnpfsteamboat.org for more information.