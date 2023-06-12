Colorado New Play Festival celebrates 25th year

The annual Colorado New Play Festival, which has been held in Steamboat Springs since its inception, returned this week to celebrate its 25th year.

“We have had productions that have been developed in Steamboat go on to full production across the United States,” said Dagny McKinley, executive director of the Colorado New Play Festival.

Some of the plays have been the works of Pulitzer Prize and MacArthur Genius award winners.

Running through Saturday, the festival takes place over the course of a week, and is unique in its execution as well as its conception. Playwrights who are associated with a production or theater company submit a script for consideration along with an application far in advance of the festival. The submissions are screened and five productions are selected to be read in Steamboat Springs in June.

Jim Steinberg, producing director and board member for the Colorado New Play Festival, said the plays are selected based on multiple criteria including geography, age, race, ethnicity, gender and other attributes. Ultimately, however, it comes down to the quality of the story itself.

“It is about storytellers,” Steinberg elaborated.

He believes the process is instrumental in theaters having access to diversity in stories and giving writers from all different walks of life a chance to have access to bringing those stories to life on the stage.

The plays are unique in the fact that there are no sets or costumes when they are read during the festival. Dagny said this allows for the audience to focus on “the raw power of the words being spoken out.”

Additionally, Steinberg pointed out that almost the entire process — from rehearsals to the final readings — is open to the community.

There are five different plays that have been selected to participate in the 25th anniversary event, with readings Friday and Saturday at Strings Music Pavilion in Steamboat Springs. This is the first year that the festival will be hosted at that venue.

Emma Larson-Burrowes in “Walden,” a past work featured at the Colorado New Play Festival. Pix Alchemy Free Range Studios/Bruce Thayer

“Big Data” is a work by Kate Attwell, who collaborated with the American Conservatory Theatre based out of San Francisco. Atwell’s play is a love story that examines modern life and how it is subject to technology in moments of anxiety and loneliness. It was inspired by Attwell’s visit to Mozilla’s Glass Room interactive exhibit that was housed in San Francisco.

Also on the bill is “Suicide on Telegraph,” written by Richard J. Montoya, of Berkeley, Calif., in coordination with the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. An examination of Chicano poetry and Montoya’s own life experiences, it is centered on the Bay Area and the battles of sustaining community and art there.

“A Thousand Maids,” written by Tony Meneses and under commission by Two River Theatre, presents the struggles behind the design of a maid’s costume amidst the influence of portrayals of maids in the past. Cordelia, the main character, must address her own interpretations and “blind spots” in an attempt to ensure an accurate depiction.

Globalism and the battle between modernization versus preservation are the themes in “Indigo Dream” by Melis Aker of New York City working with the Signature Theatre. It follows three women who weave traditional carpets in Turkey and the struggle of maintaining workers’ rights while considering corporate interests through the lens of cultural hypocrisy.

Lastly, “The Adventures of Life,” a humorous narrative surrounding the topic of fertility and the “highs and lows” surrounding it will be featured as the closing play of the festival. The Adventures of Life was penned by Veronika Duerr with the Florida Studio Theater in Sarasota, Fla. Duerr examines the biology behind how human beings actually come to exist while presenting struggles that can occur during the process.

Other events that are featured as part of the festival include Playwrights and Prosecco, hosted by the Steamboat Art Museum. This ticketed event allows playwrights the platform to answer questions about their work and the creative processes that surround it.

Tickets to events can be purchased through the Colorado New Play Festival website at CNPFSteamboat.org/ .

Colorado New Play Festival Schedule of events: June 12-15: Open rehearsals at Colorado Mountain College. June 15 at 7 p.m. — Playwrights and prosecco at Steamboat Art Museum June 16-17 — Colorado New Play Festival readings at Strings Music Pavilion June 16 at 4 p.m. — “Big Data” June 16 at 7:30 p.m. — “Suicide on Telegraph” June 17 at 1:30 p.m. — “A Thousand Maids” June 17 at 3:30 p.m. — “Indigo Dreams” June 17 at 7:30 p.m. — “Adventures of Life”