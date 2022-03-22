Colorado Mountain Promise will cover CMC tuition for students who qualify

An estimated 200 students at Colorado Mountain College will not have to pay tuition this fall, thanks to the Colorado Mountain Promise program.

According to the college, the students who had previously been unable to bridge the gap between aid offered and their tuition costs will now be able to receive the support they need to pursue their education.

All students in the new program must initially complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or a Colorado Application for State Financial Aid.

The program uses a combination of federal, state and institutional funds to pay students’ tuition. Once programs such as the Pell Grant, Colorado Student Grant or College Opportunity Scholarship Initiative are utilized, CMC will pay any remaining tuition costs.

To qualify for the aid, all applicants must be Colorado residents and complete either the FAFSA or CASFA. Dependent students, who are generally age 23 or younger, must have a total family income of less than $70,000.

Independent students, generally 24 or older, must have a total family income of less than $50,000. All students in the program also must be enrolled in at least six credits.

For more, contact CMC’s office of financial aid at 970-947-8322, finaid@coloradomtn.edu or visit coloradomtn.edu/colorado-mountain-promise/ .