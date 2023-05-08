Colorado Mountain College will be closed May 10-11
Due to an all-faculty and staff meeting, Colorado Mountain College campuses and locations will be closed Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 11. According to the college, CMC plans to reopen on May 12.
