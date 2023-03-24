Colorado Mountain College to host Common Reader author talk next week
Colorado-based author Kali Fajardo-Anstine, who wrote “Woman of Light,” will give four talks at Colorado Mountain College next week and two will be livestreamed. The free virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 28.
Those participating in Colorado Mountain College’s 2023 Common Reader book program have been reading the book since the beginning of the year.
Set in the 1930s in Denver and southern Colorado, Fajardo-Anstine’s fictionalized historical epic tells the stories of five generations of a Chicano and Chicana family. It follows Luz Lopez as she traces her family’s history in this multigenerational western saga, meeting fantastical and memorable characters along the way as Lopez’s Indigenous ancestors emerge.
For more information about the livestream, go to ColoradoMtn.edu/common-reader or call 800-621-8559.
