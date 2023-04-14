Colorado Mountain College to hold ceremonies in Steamboat on May 5, 6 with special keynote speakers

Colorado Mountain College's 2021 Steamboat campus commencement was held at the Steamboat Grand. This year, graduation will again be at the Steamboat Grand at 10:30 a.m. May 6, 2023.

Colorado Mountain College/David Watson

With 11 campuses throughout its region, Colorado Mountain College is planning 12 commencement ceremonies from May 5-8, as the college awards bachelor’s and associate degrees, and certificates of occupational proficiency, in addition to high school equivalency, general education and workforce diplomas.

CMC Steamboat Springs will hold a pinning and graduation ceremony for its nursing students at 3 p.m. May 5 at the Steamboat Springs campus. Kelly Gallegos, chief nursing officer at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center will give the keynote address.

According to CMC, Gallegos joined the Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs from the San Luis Valley Health, where she served in leadership and management positions. She was director of clinical excellence at San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center and an administrator at Conejos County Hospital.

Then at 10:30 a.m. May 6, the main commencement ceremony will be at the Steamboat Grand Hotel, and Carlos Fernandez, the Colorado director for The Nature Conservancy, will give the keynote address.

Fernandez has been the state director for The Nature Conservancy since 2015. He and his team recently developed a five-year strategic plan to tackle Colorado’s most pressing environmental challenges, with a focus on climate change action and diversity, equity and inclusion.

CMC Steamboat Springs is at 1275 Crawford Ave. and the Steamboat Grand Hotel is at 2300 Mt. Werner Circle. For more, visit CMC 2023 graduations .