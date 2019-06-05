Colorado Mountain College seeks to fill vacancy on its board of trustees

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of trustee Ken Brenner and invites expressions of interest from those eligible persons who would accept an appointment to the vacant position on the college’s board of trustees.

Potential appointees must be an eligible elector, as defined by state statute, and reside within CMC Trustee District Five, encompassing all of the areas within the legal boundaries of Steamboat Springs School District. The appointed person will serve until the next regular election for the position on Nov. 5.

To receive consideration for appointment, eligible electors who reside within the above trustee district must submit a resume and a maximum two-page summary of interest. These materials must be delivered to the college’s district administration office, c/o Debbie Novak, 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, or to dnovak@coloradomtn.edu.

Submissions are acceptable via U.S. mail, hand delivery or electronic mail, in all cases with confirmation of receipt from the college. Call 970-947-8365 for more information.The deadline for receiving expressions of interest is 5 p.m. Monday, June 17. The CMC board of trustees will consider appointing a new trustee at its regular meeting June 26.