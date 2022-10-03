Colorado Mountain College hosts virtual literary reading with poet laureate
Colorado Mountain College is holding a virtual event with U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and award-winning author Pamela Uschuk from 6-7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The event will feature literary readings and shared journeys from the internationally recognized authors, who focus on their heritage, the human condition and how our world interacts with us.
Attendees can log in to the meeting at 5:45 p.m. via Zoom. To find the virtual meeting information, check the CMC Foundation’s September 2022 newsletter online at ColoradoMtn.edu/Foundation/Newsletters.
