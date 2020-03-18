Colorado Mountain College cancels spring graduation ceremonies

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs announced Wednesday, March 18, that all spring in-person commencement ceremonies will be canceled due to the precautions that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, mandated restrictions on public gatherings and an abundance of caution to keep its graduates, their families and guests, employees and community members safe.

College leadership is considering alternate arrangements to celebrate the achievements of the 2020 graduates. These will be announced in the coming weeks and at coloradomtn.edu/2020commencement.

A slate of prominent women had been secured as commencement speakers to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. They have been notified and will be invited back should alternate dates be determined later this year.