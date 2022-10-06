Colorado Mountain College board to update strategic plan for next seven years

This fall, Colorado Mountain College is updating its strategic plan for 2023 to 2030. Working alongside Point b(e) Strategies, a Colorado-based firm, the college is seeking input about the college’s aspirations, priorities and goals for the next seven years. Engaging with stakeholders such as students, faculty, staff, employers, local government, businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents of the CMC region to gather input, the college expects to adopt its new strategic plan by June 2023.

On Oct. 4 the CMC Board of Trustees met for its regularly scheduled meeting. At that meeting, the trustees voted to decline participating in Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, saying they weren’t interested in the added costs associated with the program and CMC already provides robust leave benefits.

The trustees also unanimously approved:

• Giving authority to CMC management to enter into a contract to build a new teaching kitchen at the CMC Aspen campus.

• Allowing a lease for a new directional sign for the CMC Spring Valley campus.

• Allowing the CMC president to enter into initial real estate purchase agreements for housing for faculty and staff.

• Extending CMC’s contract with Sodexo for food service.

