Colorado Master Gardener: See you next season

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If the calendar date hasn’t convinced you, maybe the recent cool evening temps have: this year’s short growing season is drawing to a close. That not only means the end of the growing season, but the end of this weekly column until next spring.

Vicky Barney coordinated the column this season, and you read articles by many different Routt County Colorado Master Gardeners this summer. Our hope is that you not only learned a lot from these articles, but also enjoyed reading them.

This year our Master Gardeners continued their volunteer work teaching community gardening classes, answering gardening questions at community events, training junior Master Gardeners, staffing the Q & A desk at the Colorado State University Extension office, and visiting many homes throughout the area to look at tree, lawn and garden issues. Additionally, they spent countless hours maintaining demonstration gardens across the county.

If you were at any of these events or if you’re a regular reader of this column, you might be wondering who these volunteers are and how they earned the right to become a Colorado Master Gardener.

The Master Gardener program is a program of Colorado State University, and the title Colorado Master Gardener is actually a trademarked term used only by CSU trained, certified and active volunteers. The volunteers have gone through a rigorous training program taught by CSU professors and Extension professionals; they must then follow up that training with 50 hours of hands-on volunteer work with the communities in which they reside.

If you are interested in learning more about gardening and want to become part of our fun volunteer group, the 2019 CSU Master Gardener training will begin again in late January.

In an effort to attract people who work, half of the classes are held locally on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and half are completed online according to your schedule. While it may cost a bit more, if you’re not able to commit to the volunteer portion of the program, you can attend the classes to obtain a Colorado gardening certificate instead.

Becoming a Master Gardener is hard work, but it’s also rewarding and fun. If you are interested in becoming a Colorado Master Gardener, visit the CSU Extension office at 136 Sixth St., call us at 970-879-0825 or email csumgprogram@co.routt.co.us.

See you next spring or in class this winter!

Todd Hagenbuch is the director of CSU Routt County Extension.