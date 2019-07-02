Colorado Master Gardener: Is it a weed or is it flower?

Master Gardeners are available to answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays through the gardening season at the CSU Extension office, 136 Sixth St. in Steamboat Springs.

Even in the midst of early summer snowstorms, the resiliency of plant life amazes me. The sweet corn experiment in my backyard may still succeed.

I have been wondering though if we have all been kept inside and out of our gardens with the cool cloudy days, because it’s been a little quiet for Master Gardeners in the Colorado State University Extension Office on Thursdays.

I am sure those days are numbered with a week of sun and warm temperatures ahead to nourish the weeds, flowers and vegetables some of us have bravely planted in spite of the forecasted weather.

This will be my third summer of taking questions, doing site visits, researching and responding to the inquiries of our gardening community in Routt County.

This last week we tallied up the kind of information people asked for last year during Master Gardener Office Hours, here are topics people sought help on.

Plant Identification

Tree and lawn issues

Bugs

Weeds

Planting recommendations

Growing fruits and vegetables

The questions in your backyard, are not the same questions in ours. We enjoy this interaction.

As you head out to dig in the dirt, survey potential damage from last snow fall, mow your lawn, make plans for landscape changes or find something growing in your garden that you can’t remember if you planted it or if it has come up voluntarily, we are here to help you.

Keep our continual learning alive and service to our gardening community by bringing in your plant and bug samples to identify, your gardening/landscape questions and challenges.

Summer’s coming. No more snow (I hope), here’s to a successful summer of growing!

Ellyn Myller is part of the 2017 Class of Master Gardeners. Her Master Gradener motto is: I’m partnering to grow strong, whole, knowledgeable, sustainable, happy gardening communities.