Colorado Lottery seeks submissions from outdoor photographers

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado Lottery is looking to build a library of photographs featuring outdoor locations in the state and is asking for help from local photographers. The Lottery hopes to obtain photographs of parks, playgrounds, recreation centers, state parks, trails and wildlife habitats that utilized Lottery dollars.

Lottery beneficiaries include Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund and Colorado Parks & Wildlife. A comprehensive list of Lottery-supported projects and locations can be found at coloradolottery.com/giving-back.

The Lottery will compensate photographers for their photographs, which may be used for a variety of media including digital, editorial, social, print, advertising, point of sale or other purposes. Photographers who are interested in contributing to the project are invited to submit photos at coloradolottery.com/en/media-center/submit-a-photo.