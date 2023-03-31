Colorado Highway 14 closed for safety concerns

Colorado Highway 14 is closed between Walden and U.S. Highway 40 on the east side of Rabbit Ears Pass as of 11:37 a.m., Friday, March 31, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure is in place due to safety concerts, according to CDOT.

A storm hitting much of northern Colorado has impacted travel and caused accidents across Routt County.

For the most updated information visit maps.cotrip.org.