Colorado had a record number of traffic deaths in 2022. 37% of crashes involved impaired driving.
After 745 roadway deaths last year, the most since 1981, CDOT aims to crack down on traffic safety with new program and partnerships
The Colorado Sun
Colorado reported 745 traffic deaths last year, the highest death toll in the state since 1981, according to preliminary data from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The deaths marked a 57% increase from 10 years ago, and included a record number of pedestrians and motorcyclists, officials said. Nearly 4 in 10 deadly crashes across the state involved impaired drivers.
The new data was released Monday as top public safety officials announced a campaign meant to make roads safer, partly by curbing dangerous practices like driving while impaired or distracted by smartphones, and partly by focusing on engineering improvements.
“The way we solve this problem is by bringing it to the forefront,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “At 750 lives, that’s a lot of reasons to have this conversation.”
