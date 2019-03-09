Colorado Group Realty welcomes new broker associate

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Zach Valicenti has joined Colorado Group Realty as a broker associate on the Valicenti Team joining Tom Valicenti, Marci Valicenti and assistant Ryan Oberly.

Zach grew up in the Yampa Valley and attended Colorado State University where he obtained a bachelor of arts in sociology. Throughout his childhood and adolescence, Zach has been involved with the family-owned Valicenti Custom Homes with both parents also being broker/owners at Colorado Group Realty. '

"From the age Zach was able to hold a broom he was involved in learning the construction of homes and this lead to his interest in real estate," said Tom Valicenti in a news release.