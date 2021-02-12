Colorado Group Realty honors outstanding brokers of 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Group Realty, a leading real estate company in the Yampa Valley, recently presented several awards to its agents for exceptional performance in 2020.

The Top Producer awards went to the individual and team with the highest total sales volume and transactions. Martin Dragnev, with help from his assistant Rachel Elston, was a repeat winner with 91 transactions worth $40 million. The Paoli Group received the Top Producing Team and Most Transactions award with $132 million in sales volume by helping 114 buyers and sellers.

Kelly Becker won the Broker of the Year award, which goes to someone who combines top production with continually going above and beyond in serving the company and community. Becker started her solo real estate career in 2014 when she closed $3 million, and in 2020, she closed 38 deals for a total of $29 million while being active in the community, including serving on the Junior Achievement board of directors.

The Giving Groupie award went to both Michelle Parilla and Jessica Whalen for their generosity and commitment to the Charitable Foundation. They both serve on the foundation board, which donated $77,000 in 2020, the most since its inception.

Katie Weeks, CGR’s newest owner, received the Hustler of the Year award for assisting 23 buyers and sellers for $8.8 million. The Rising Star award was given to Will Kennish who closed $8.7 million in sales volume, far exceeding his career best of $4.5 million.

The Biggest Year over Year Growth award went to Lorraine Morrison; she had a 2,900% increase from 2019, with 11 transactions totaling $8.8 million. CGR’s Biggest Sale of the Year award went to Greg Breslau. He helped sell the 17,000-square-foot Old Town Square retail complex for $6.65 million.

“2020 was a huge year for CGR,” said Steve Goldman, the real estate firm’s CEO, in a news release. “The company grew 67%, more than any other firm in the market and sales volume was $608 million, our largest ever.”

Colorado Group Realty is an independent, locally owned real estate firm with 80 agents and two offices in the Yampa Valley.