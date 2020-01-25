Colorado Group Realty honors outstanding brokers of 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Group Realty recently presented several awards to its agents for exceptional performance in 2019.

The Top Producer Awards went to the individual and team with the highest total sales volume and transactions. Martin Dragnev was a repeat winner with 55 transactions worth over $18 million. The Paoli Group, who was the top producing team in all of Steamboat Springs for 2019, received the Top Producing Team and Most Transactions award with $86 million in sales volume by helping 73 buyers and sellers.

Marci Valicenti won the Broker of the Year award, which goes to someone who continually goes above and beyond in serving the company and community.

“This is such an honor, especially since I am surrounded by many worthy recipients who serve our clients and community with endless commitment,” Valicenti said in a news release.

The Giving Groupie award went to Nancy Westphale for her charitable contributions and for serving on the Colorado Group Realty Charitable Foundation Board.

Donna Mae Hoots received the Hustler of the Year award for assisting 20 buyers and sellers with almost $10 million in sales. The Rising Star award was given to both Taylor Barker and Rusty McRight, who closed $7 million and $6 million, respectively. The Top Year of Year Growth award went to Paul Weese, who closed $4.5 million.

“Being a real estate agent is both challenging and rewarding,” said Colorado Group Realty CEO Steve Goldman in a news release. “I’m continually amazed at how hard Colorado Group Realty agents work to provide their clients expert and caring service.”