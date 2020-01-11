Colorado Group Realty gains 2 new agents

Dave Moloney

Courtesy photo

Lorraine Morrison

Courtesy photo

Dave Moloney and Lorraine Morrison have both joined Colorado Group Realty as broker associates.

“We are beyond thrilled about the addition of these two agents,” said Colorado Group Realty CEO Steve Goldman in a news release. “They are both extremely professional, hardworking individuals who put their clients first.”

Moloney has been assisting both buyers and sellers since 1990. He has experience in all types of real estate transactions including residential, second home, development, ranch and commercial. As a real estate investor himself, Moloney also understands the needs of buyers and sellers working in out-of-town markets.

Morrison has an extensive background in the home-building and design business and also has expertise in creative marketing and negotiating skills. She’s also accumulated a large number of additional hours of real estate education.