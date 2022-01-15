Colorado Group Realty Foundation hits $500,000 in local donations





The Colorado Group Realty Charitable Foundation is reporting the company has now donated nearly $500,000 to local nonprofits, most of which was doled out during the last decade.

In 2021, the company reported giving more than $83,000 across Routt County, marking the largest donation yet.

“The last couple of years were very healthy for real estate,” CEO Steve Goldman said in a news release. “We’re proud our agents choose to give back so meaningfully to those in need.”

Among the 2021 recipients was Routt County 4-H during the livestock auction at the Routt County Fair in August. The foundation purchased a pig for $4,500 and donated the meat to LiftUp, which helps feed families and individuals in need. Additionally, the annual coat drive for LiftUp generated 650 coats, compared to 550 the previous year.

Children’s charities were another major focus for the year with donations supporting early childhood care, literacy, education programs, after school clubs and summer camps.

“Contributions from Colorado Group Realty helped us keep costs low, offer scholarships to 20% of the local working families registered in the Young at Art programs, and nurture skills of the next generation of creatives,” said Kim Keith, Executive Director at Steamboat Creates.

Through two donor-match campaigns, the foundation partnered with Realtor Reall Regan on her community fitness program, Rise Steamboat. Through the program, $20,000 was distributed to 10 local nonprofits with a focus on mental health. In the fall, another $20,000 was went to Routt County United Way.

On Colorado Gives Day in December, the Foundation donated $100 to each of the 73 listed nonprofits in Routt County.