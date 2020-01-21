Colorado Group Realty donates over $40K to local nonprofits

The Anglers Ridge Estate home, owned by Kathy and Scott Schroeder, was voted the 2019 “Steamboat Springs Home of the Year” during Colorado Group Realty's Parade of Homes in Steamboat Springs. The home was beautifully remodeled by contractor Marc Fraioli with AH&L, with interior design by Robin Campbell and furniture by Olivia’s Home Furnishings. More than 600 people participated in this year's Parade of Homes. All proceeds from the event benefit a local nonprofit.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In 2019, Colorado Group Realty almost matched its previous record of charitable giving. The real estate company awarded $40,136 to 31 local nonprofits this past year compared to about $41,000 in 2018.

The solid track record of giving can be attributed, in part, to the company’s flagship charity event, The Parade of Homes, said Colorado Group Realty Director of Marketing Kara Larabee.

“This was the largest year yet for our Parade of Homes,” Larabee said.

Each year, members of Colorado Group Realty staff donate portions of their sales to nonprofits in the Yampa Valley. And while 2019 sales were lower than 2018, the Parade of Homes fundraiser made up the difference along with other charitable events. Each summer, Colorado Group operates a paid tour of six interesting homes in the area.

Larabee said this year’s partner and beneficiary, Steamboat Creates, went above and beyond during the Parade of Homes.

“Our beneficiaries always help plan and coordinate the tour, but Steamboat Creates took it to a whole new level with interactive art pieces in each home,” Larabee said.

The Parade of Homes raised $20,000 this year as opposed to about $15,000 the year before.

Steamboat Creates Development Director Dagny McKinley said Colorado Group Realty is one of those rare community businesses whose entire staff gets involved in giving.

“They create this whole environment of philanthropy. They’re amazing to work with,” McKinley said.

McKinley said the $20,000 donation Steamboat Creates received from the 2019 Parade of Homes will allow the organization to fund youth scholarships for 2020’s Young at Art workshops and improve the nonprofit’s audio-visual system.

Beneficiaries of Colorado Group Realty’s 2019 fundraising efforts included Ski for Parkinson’s, Partners of Routt County, the Optimist Club, Junior Achievement, the Humane Society of Routt County, Hahns Peak Historical Society, the Tread of the Pioneers Museum and the Chief Theater, among many others.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.