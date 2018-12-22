Colorado Group Realty announces top performers of 2018

Performance award winners were honored at Colorado Colorado Group Realty's annual company holiday party Dec. 14.

"This is CGR's biggest year in our 21-year history," said Colorado Group Realty CEO Steve Goldman in a news release. "Our deserving award winners not only provided top notch client satisfaction but also were active in giving back to the community."

Top Producer Awards were presented to the team and the individual with the highest total sales volume and transactions.

Martin Dragnev was a repeat winner of the individual award for Top Producer and Most Transactions, with 37 transactions worth $14.1 million. The Paoli Group received the Top Producing Team award with $58 million in sales volume. The Metzler Team won the Team with the Most Transactions by helping 68 buyers and sellers.

The Metzler Team was also a repeat winner for the Biggest CGR Charitable Foundation Supporter for helping the CGR Foundation to distribute over $40,000 to local nonprofits in 2018.

The Broker of the Year award was presented to Shelley Stanford, managing broker/owner at CGR. The honor is bestowed upon an individual who continually goes above and beyond in serving the company and community.

Recommended Stories For You

Paul Weese received the Hustler of the Year award, and the Rising Star award was given to Michelle Parilla, who had 14 transactions in 2018 worth $7 million.

CGR also presented three new awards in 2018.

The Largest Yearly Growth award went to Kelly Becker and Eliese Pivarnik for 93 percent growth from 2017 to 2018. The Most Massive Yearly Growth award went to Dave and Michelle Barnes for 246 percent growth from 2017 to 2018. The Largest Sale of the Year award went to Greg Breslau for the sale of the Skyview Place Apartments for $9.05 million.