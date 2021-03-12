Colorado Group Realty announces new shareholders, broker associate

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Katie Weeks and Greg Breslau have both moved from broker associates to Colorado Group Realty shareholders, now holding partial ownership of the local real estate company.

“We are proud of their accomplishments and welcome them with open arms into our ownership group,” Colorado Group Realty CEO Steve Goldman said in a news release.

In 2020, Weeks closed 23 deals for $8.8 million in only her fourth full year as a Realtor, more than doubling her previous best year.

Breslau has established himself as one of the top commercial agents closing more than double of any other agent in the commercial business over the past three years. In 2020, Breslau closed over $19 million.

Kathy Wichelhaus also has joined Colorado Group Realty as a new broker associate.

“I’ve been lucky enough to call Steamboat home for over 20 years,” Wichelhaus said in a news release. “I’m proud to join CGR because of its extremely supportive environment and many resources made easy to use.”

In 2020, Colorado Group Realty had $608 million in sales volume, up 67% from 2019.