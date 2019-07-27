Colorado Group Realty agents rank high in national listing

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Paoli Group, the Metzler Team and Kelly Becker/Eliese Pivarnik were recently honored by being ranked in the REAL Trends “America’s Best Agent and Team Rankings” for 2018.

The Paoli Group, headed by Chris Paoli, finished in the “Teams by Volume” category with $53.5 million; the Metzler Team, headed by Nick Metzler, closed $49.4 million; while Becker and Pivarnik, finished in the same category with $30.5 million.

“We could not be more proud of this group of highly professional and hard-working teams,” said Colorado Group Realty CEO Steve Goldman in a news release.

Each year, REAL Trends magazine issues America’s Best Real Estate Agents rankings in collaboration with Zillow and Trulia. To be included in the ranking, teams must have closed 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume in 2018. All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party to ensure accuracy and report integrity.