Colorado Group Realty agents place on national rankings list

Several Colorado Group Agents agents and teams were recently honored by being ranked in the REAL Trends “America’s Best Agent and Team Rankings” for 2020.

“To place on one of the most prestigious nationwide rankings list is a testament to how hard these agents work. We are proud to be represented by such professional agents who treat their clients so well,” said Steve Goldman, CEO of Colorado Group Realty.

For team rankings, The Paoli Group, headed by Chris Paoli, finished in the “Medium Teams by Transaction” and “Medium Teams by Volume” categories with 111 transactions totaling $127 million. The Metzler Team, led by Nick Metzler, finished in the “Small Teams by Volume” with $42 million. Also in that category, the Cook Group, headed by Coleman Cook, closed with $36 million and the Kevin Dietrich/Randall Hannaway team sold $30 million.

For individual rankings, Martin Dragnev finished in the “Individuals by Transaction” and Individuals by Volume categories with 87 transactions for $39 million. Also in that category, Charlie Dresen closed with $45 million and Kelly Becker closed with $30 million.

Each year, REAL Trends Magazine issues America’s Best Real Estate Agents rankings in collaboration with Zillow and Trulia. America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America’s finest real estate agents from all across the country. Over 18,000 U.S. real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America’s Best. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the U.S.