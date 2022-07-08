Colorado Group Realty agents make national rankings list

Steve Goldman, CEO of Colorado Group Reality in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

Colorado Group Realty is reporting that several of its agents and teams were recently ranked in the REAL Trends “America’s Best Agent and Team Rankings” for 2021.

“To place on one of the most prestigious nationwide rankings list is a testament to how hard these agents work and how well they serve their clients,” said Steve Goldman, CEO of Colorado Group Realty, in a statement.

For team rankings, The Paoli Group, headed by Chris Paoli, finished second in the State of Colorado in the Medium Teams by Transaction and Medium Teams by Volume categories with 117 transactions totaling $177 million.

At the same time, the Metzler Team, led by Nick Metzler, finished in the Small Teams by Volume with $109 million. Also in that category, the Valicenti Team closed with $36 million, and the Kevin Dietrich/Randall Hannaway team also sold $36 million.

For individual rankings, Martin Dragnev finished in the Individuals by Transaction and Individuals by Volume categories with 113 transactions for $47 million.

Also in that category, Charlie Dresen closed with $44 million, Ron Wendler sold $28 million, while Scott Wither and Chris Wittemyer each had $25 million in sales volume.

Each year, REAL Trends Magazine issues America’s Best Real Estate Agents rankings in collaboration with Zillow and Trulia. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.