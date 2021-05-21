Colorado Group Realty adds new broker associates

Kaela Miller, Noah Townsend and Travis Crooke have all joined as Colorado Group Realty as new broker associates.

“With Colorado Group Realty’s sales volume up over 150% from this time last year, it’s the perfect time for these agents to gain momentum with us,” said Colorado Group Realty CEO Steve Goldman in a news release. “We’re confident that they will deliver the same high level of service our clients are accustomed to.”

Miller, a 15-year Steamboat Springs resident, brings a background in finance, product marketing, pricing strategy and data analytics from her 20 years in the telecommunications industry.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the high-caliber professionals at CGR,” Miller said in a news release. “This is an exciting time in the Steamboat real estate market.”

Born and raised in Steamboat, Townsend has always been an entrepreneur. At the young age of 12, he started Hayden Fresh Farm and sold the successful business six years later. Since then, he has gained experience in construction, property management and as a legal assistant.

“I’m honored to join a company that gives back so generously to the community that has shaped who I am,” Townsend said.

Travis Crooke has extensive knowledge of Routt County and experience in construction as well as the tourism industry.

“The Steamboat area has provided so much opportunity over the last 20 years,” Crooke said. “I’m eager to give back through a company that contributes so much to our community, and I look forward to finding solutions to secure a home in the area.”