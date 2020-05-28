Colorado governor proclaims Thursday as Johnny B. Good’s Diner Day for innovation, community spirit during COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As part of the state’s CAN DO campaign, Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed Thursday, May 28, 2020, as Johnny B. Good’s Diner Day in Colorado.

Across the state, small businesses have turned “can’t” into “can do” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Polis has made it a point to honor the businesses that have “found creative solutions to make ends meet” while ensuring safety.

Johnny B. Good’s in downtown Steamboat Springs is one of those businesses.

“When ski resorts were closed, they knew restaurants would take a hit,” Polis said of the diner’s owners, Mike and Kathy Diemer.

The popular downtown eatery quickly transitioned to take-out only, utilizing its ice cream counter, but then started “going above and beyond,” as Polis said.

The Diemers expanded the restaurant’s normal services to include delivery, selling groceries and other necessary goods. That was helpful especially for seniors who weren’t comfortable going into busy grocery stores, Polis said.

Heading into the warmer months, Johnny B. Good’s will now fill camping coolers with food and picnic packages, without touch or interaction.

“They also helped preserve a sense of community at a time when we need it the most,” Polis said in his proclamation address Thursday.

State of Colorado

Recognizing the particular importance of community during the crisis, the Diemers created Hazie Days to celebrate a community legend, Steamboat resident and businesswoman Hazie Werner. From May 17 to 23, Johnny B. Good’s offered free items and daily specials to customers who spent money at local businesses.

Werner was known for welcoming people into the community. She worked for years at Boy’s Market before the family opened Werner Storm Hut Ski and Sport.

“They’re weathering the storm in a creative way,” Polis said of the Johnny B. Good’s.

Multiple Steamboat residents and visitors nominated Johnny B. Good’s for the CAN DO campaign, describing it as an exemplary business.

“I’m just in shock … this is not what I had on my agenda today,” Kathy Diemer said. “It was great to be recognized, especially by the governor. It’s so much fun … I mean it’s just great.”

Johnny B. Good’s is to be looked upon as a “shining example of what it means to keep our community safe and our economy moving,” Polis said.

“It truly represents the Colorado spirit of innovation,” Polis added.

