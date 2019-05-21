Colorado Classic women’s cycling race to host 1st stage in Steamboat Springs

Team Jelly Belly support staff member Larry Foss holds out a bag of food and water for the approaching peloton in 2011 in South Routt during the USA Pro Challenge.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs will be the first stop on the third annual Colorado Classic, a professional four-stage road cycling race.

The Colorado Classic also will stop in Avon, Golden and Denver in August.

“The 2019 Colorado Classic starting in Steamboat Springs is a great fit,” Steamboat Springs Chamber CEO Kara Stoller said in a news release. “Our community lives and breathes the race mission every day.”

Originally started in 2017 as a men’s a women’s professional race, the Colorado Classic discontinued its men’s division, establishing itself as the only standalone women’s stage race in the Western Hemisphere. This is its first year as a member of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.

Steamboat will be the first stop of the stage race Thursday, Aug, 22. Avon will host the second stage Friday, Aug. 23, followed by Golden on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Denver on Sunday, Aug. 25.

“Steamboat is home to an incredible amount of female athletes; professional to recreational and from young kiddos to great-grandparents,” Stoller said. “We look forward to welcoming the professional female riders to Steamboat, where I know they will feel right at home.”

