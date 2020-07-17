Colorado Classic amplifies support for women’s cycling as 2020 race is canceled
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado Classic, a women’s only team cycling tour event scheduled for Aug. 27 to 30, has been canceled. The Classic is already a huge supporter of women’s cycling, but in the absence of the 2020 race, is amplifying its efforts with a #WeRide for Women fundraiser and virtual ride.
The first stage of the 2019 race was held in Steamboat Springs, but the 2020 stages were to be held elsewhere.
The intention of the virtual event is to raise funds to financially support the teams that were planning on competing in the Colorado Classic, as many rely on competition and prize money for income.
For the next two weeks, fans and supporters can donate to the #WeRide Team Development Fund. The campaign will also feature a virtual Zwift ride on July 29, led by Olympic silver medalist Mari Holden.
Donations can be made at coloradoclassic.com/devfund.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
