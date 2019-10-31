Colorado Business Committee for the Arts seeks entertainers

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado Business Committee for the Arts, or CBCA, is seeking entertainers from across the state for a lunchtime performance during the 2020 Business for the Arts Awards Luncheon.

The luncheon intends to showcase an array of the state’s talent for its 700 attendees, who represent corporate, cultural and civic leadership. The event, set for Tuesday, March 10, at the Seawell Grand Ballroom of the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, celebrates and recognizes about a dozen companies and individuals.

Entertainment segments should be between 5 to 7 minutes long. They may be performances of dance, film/digital media, music, spoken word, theater or visual art and are encouraged to be high-energy, engaging, unique and visually interesting. Applications will be reviewed by CBCA staff and events committee members, with selections being made by the close of 2019.

CBCA offers an honorarium to each entertainment partner, ranging from $200 to $400; partners will also be highlighted in the luncheon program and in relevant digital and print media.

The collection of four performances during the luncheon will represent a range of artistic disciplines, cultural representation and geographic diversity.

The call for interest closes on Friday, Nov. 8.

For more information Website: cbca.org/awards-entertainment-call-for-interest/

Contact: Meredith Badler at mbadler@cbca.org or 720-428-6720

CBCA aims to advance Colorado’s creative economy by connecting businesses and the arts. The organization will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2020.

