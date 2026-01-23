Colorado Bureau of Investigation completes review of Hunter S. Thompson death investigation — confirms original conclusion of suicide

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has completed its comprehensive case review into the 2005 death of author and journalist Dr. Hunter S. Thompson and has affirmed the original determination of suicide, according to a press release.

The case review was initiated following a written request from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) on July 31, 2025, according to the press release. This request came after Thompson’s widow, Anita Thompson, contacted Sheriff Michael Buglione with new concerns and potential information regarding the investigation into the death, which occurred on Feb. 20, 2005, at the Thompson residence, Owl Farm, in Woody Creek.

“While we have always believed the original investigation was conducted properly, we recognized the importance of an independent review for the Thompson family,” said Sheriff Michael Buglione, according to the press release. “CBI’s conclusions reaffirm the original findings and, we hope, provide reassurance and clarity.”

CBI’s summary of the review process

According to the press release, CBI special agents, supervisory agents, and the major crimes analyst conducted a thorough review that included:

Reviewing Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement records and autopsy reports from Forensic Pathologist Dr. Dean Havlik.

Conducting interviews with multiple parties, including: Hunter’s widow, Anita Thompson. Hunter’s son, Juan Thompson, and ex-daughter-in-law, Jennifer Thompson The original lead investigator, Ron Ryan, and the Pitkin County Coroner, Dr. Steven Ayers. Former Pitkin County Sheriff and Undersheriff Joe DiSalvo.

Conducting a scene examination, which was necessary as most original physical evidence and photographs had been disposed of by the PCSO in accordance with non-criminal case retention schedules.

Key findings and conclusion

The CBI’s review did not uncover any new physical evidence, facts, or circumstances to support a conclusion different from the 2005 investigation, according to the press release. The following was determined:

Corroboration of original investigation: The modern trajectory analysis and scene reconstruction conducted in 2025 — which was based on the intact bullet defect — was consistent with the original PCSO investigation, the autopsy report, and the observations of original investigators.

The modern trajectory analysis and scene reconstruction conducted in 2025 — which was based on the intact bullet defect — was consistent with the original PCSO investigation, the autopsy report, and the observations of original investigators. Consistency of evidence: A review of the original PCSO reports found no information inconsistent with the follow-up interviews or the recent scene examination. Original crime scene photographs, recovered by Anita Thompson, were reviewed and corroborated that Hunter S. Thompson’s body was aligned with the bullet trajectory, supporting the finding that the body was not moved or “staged” after death.

A review of the original PCSO reports found no information inconsistent with the follow-up interviews or the recent scene examination. Original crime scene photographs, recovered by Anita Thompson, were reviewed and corroborated that Hunter S. Thompson’s body was aligned with the bullet trajectory, supporting the finding that the body was not moved or “staged” after death. Witness accounts and context: Interviews confirmed that Thompson suffered from significant depression and chronic pain. The coroner, Dr. Steven Ayers, noted Thompson’s physical and mental decline, his reported suicidal ideations, and his idolization of author Ernest Hemingway, who also died by suicide. All speculative theories could not be substantiated.

“I’m thankful for the kind and thorough work done by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in their review of this case and not a single attempt to overstep the ethical boundaries of a technical review, especially under such difficult circumstances.” said Anita Thompson, widow of Hunter Thompson, in the press release. “This allows all of us who loved Hunter to move forward with a clean conscience.”