Colorado attorney general launches online tool to report misconduct by federal agents, such as ICE

Colorado residents are now able to submit complaints of misconduct by federal agents directly to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced in a news release on Wednesday that the Colorado Department of Law’s public complaint filing system has been updated with a new section to report suspected instances of misconduct by federal agents.

The new tool comes amid a nationwide increase in violent incidents between agents working for immigration enforcement agencies, like Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and members of the public, many of which have been caught on video.

In October, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into an incident between a federal agent and a protester that occurred outside an ICE facility in Durango. Video of the incident appeared to show the agent use force on a woman during the demonstration.

“Nobody is above the rule of law, including federal agents such as ICE or border patrol,” Weiser said in a statement. “This new reporting form is about keeping our communities safe and reminding them that we have their back.”

In the form, Coloradans are asked to submit basic information, details or images of the incident they wish to report, according to the news release. The form also contains other “key questions” like whether other law enforcement was at the scene.

Each report submitted to the Attorney General’s Office will be reviewed and may be shared with other government offices with relevant authority and oversight, including the Colorado congressional delegation and local district attorney’s offices, the news release states.

Weiser’s office said each report is key to the department’s data collection and may be used to identify patterns of unlawful conduct.

“If you see misconduct from a federal agent, we want to hear about it,” Weiser said. “Please document it and report it to our office.”