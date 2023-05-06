 Color run, birds of prey: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Color run, birds of prey: Pilot & Today photos of the week

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Students at Steamboat Montessori School throw colored powder into the sky during the 2023 Color Run hosted by the school on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A hawk takes flight Monday, May 1, 2023, heading to a higher elevation to scan the ground below in search of its next meal. The birds of prey are a regular visitor to the Yampa Valley where miles of hay meadows provide good hunting grounds.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flood waters make their way over Routt County Road 44 Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs’ National Day of Prayer took place on the Routt County Courthouse lawn Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

