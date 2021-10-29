Coldwell Banker team expands to offer commercial real estats
Team Yazbeck at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties in Steamboat Springs recently announced that Marc Bennett has joined the company’s commercial real estate division, Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties.
Bennett’s addition means Team Yazbeck will now offer commercial real estate services in Steamboat.
“I’m proud to bring Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties to Steamboat Springs,” Bennett said. “Team Yazbeck is always striving to uplift our local community, and we’re excited to see how this new opportunity will help us do just that.”
While Bennett first discovered Steamboat on a ski trip in 1995, his true love for the area developed when he experienced the summer mountain biking season. Living in and exploring the Yampa Valley over the past 25 years has resulted in extensive local knowledge, which Bennett employs to help his clients understand the potential of living and investing in Routt County.
