Coldwell Banker real estate agents honored

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties hosted its sixth annual awards and roadshow event, and several agents from the Steamboat Springs office were recognized for their outstanding achievements.

Alicia Doolin received The Distinctive Angel award, presented to the agent that gives of themselves and positively impacts the community. She also received the Salesperson of the Year award, presented to the agent with the highest adjusted gross commission income in each branch.

Team Yazbeck was named the Top Team of the Year for having the highest adjusted gross commission income.

“This year’s award winners stepped up to serve their clients and their communities in big ways last year, and we’re proud to recognize all that they’ve accomplished,” said Todd Conklin, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties’ chairman, in a news release. “We are deeply appreciative of their hard work and can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store.”